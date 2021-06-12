Bitcoin Private Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005129 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $8.82 million and $3,632.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00355875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00156421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00224354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

