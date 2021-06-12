Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.