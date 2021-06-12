Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $681.64 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.05 or 0.00456351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $681.64 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,509.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.15 or 0.01633791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,758,633 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

