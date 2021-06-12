BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.55 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00005289 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $6.04 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01120204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,809.22 or 0.99779019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

