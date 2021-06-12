BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $12,697.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00359294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00155113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00231877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

