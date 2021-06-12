BitDegree (BDG) Trading 54.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $778.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

