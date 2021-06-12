Bithao (BHAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.48 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a total market cap of $23.48 million and $693,086.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

