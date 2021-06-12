Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $303,437.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00797991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.26 or 0.08316478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086818 BTC.

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

