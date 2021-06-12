BitTorrent Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205.87 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $205.87 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

