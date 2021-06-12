BitTube (TUBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,439.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. BitTube has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $3,439.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00692032 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 138.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 312,239,215 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.