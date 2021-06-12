BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.41. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 7,806,559 shares traded.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

