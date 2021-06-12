BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,515,406 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.92% of Antero Midstream worth $255,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after buying an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,278,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,323,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,010,000 after buying an additional 38,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 498,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.52 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

