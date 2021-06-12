BlackRock Inc. Acquires 354,130 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.29% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $233,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.65. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

