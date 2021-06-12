BlackRock Inc. Acquires 356,203 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.67% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $232,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

