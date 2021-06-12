BlackRock Inc. Acquires 545,890 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.85% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $250,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 665,963 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,836. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.04.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

