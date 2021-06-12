BlackRock Inc. Acquires 636,023 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.37% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $253,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -855.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

