BlackRock Inc. Acquires 89,892 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.12% of BancFirst worth $234,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 over the last three months. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.04. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.