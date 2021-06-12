BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.48% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $234,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

