BlackRock Inc. Buys 150,368 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.78% of Overstock.com worth $245,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $90.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

