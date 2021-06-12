BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,680,538 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.31% of Community Health Systems worth $237,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

CYH stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

