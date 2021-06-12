BlackRock Inc. Buys 194,900 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.69% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $241,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 391,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

