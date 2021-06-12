BlackRock Inc. Buys 232,296 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.72% of Great Western Bancorp worth $245,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWB opened at $34.00 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

