BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,393,639 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.44% of Sotera Health worth $242,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

