BlackRock Inc. Buys 27,006 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,974,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.13% of PBF Energy worth $240,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.00. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.