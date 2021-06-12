BlackRock Inc. Buys 398,653 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.86% of PGT Innovations worth $242,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

