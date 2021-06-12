BlackRock Inc. Buys 48,514 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.07% of Alamo Group worth $242,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,911,731. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

