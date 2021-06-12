BlackRock Inc. Buys 586,799 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $233,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.37 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

