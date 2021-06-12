BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,360 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,792,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.92% of The Carlyle Group worth $249,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.