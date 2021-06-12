BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.17% of JOYY worth $237,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in JOYY by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of JOYY by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 362,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

