BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.57% of Eastern Bankshares worth $236,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

