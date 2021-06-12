BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.30% of Addus HomeCare worth $254,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

