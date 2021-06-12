BlackRock Inc. Has $230.87 Million Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.97% of FB Financial worth $230,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.18.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

