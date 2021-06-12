BlackRock Inc. Has $233.92 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.29% of Enstar Group worth $233,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR opened at $248.26 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $147.04 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.