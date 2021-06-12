BlackRock Inc. Has $238.86 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,808,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Change Healthcare worth $238,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $59,956,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.39 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

