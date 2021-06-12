BlackRock Inc. Has $252.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,886,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $252,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,528 shares of company stock worth $9,190,021. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $62.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

