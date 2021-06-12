BlackRock Inc. Has $254.94 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.33% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $254,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $253.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $253.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

