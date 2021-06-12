BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.60% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $251,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

