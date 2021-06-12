BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.57% of Morningstar worth $248,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.98, for a total value of $3,513,380.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,873,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,129,267.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,298 shares of company stock worth $50,465,893. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $235.82 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

