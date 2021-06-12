BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.07% of Atkore worth $238,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atkore by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

