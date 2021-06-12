BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.45% of KAR Auction Services worth $233,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

