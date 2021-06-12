BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.31% of Materion worth $234,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

