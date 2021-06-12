BlackRock Inc. Makes New $233.98 Million Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,599,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,980,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.10% of Playtika as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Playtika stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 107.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.