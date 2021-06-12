BlackRock Inc. Purchases 100,822 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Autohome worth $247,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

ATHM stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

