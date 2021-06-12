BlackRock Inc. Purchases 229,409 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.71% of TreeHouse Foods worth $254,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

