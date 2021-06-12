BlackRock Inc. Purchases 241,357 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.31% of Universal worth $235,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 130,875 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

