BlackRock Inc. Purchases 246,228 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.03% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $246,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

