BlackRock Inc. Purchases 400,798 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.66% of Sage Therapeutics worth $247,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,967,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.00. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

