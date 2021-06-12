BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.33% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $231,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

