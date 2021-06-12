BlackRock Inc. Sells 148,498 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of The Howard Hughes worth $245,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HHC opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.85 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

