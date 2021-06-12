BlackRock Inc. Sells 42,008 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.75% of Eagle Bancorp worth $250,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

